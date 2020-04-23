Quote: Israel Adesanya Would ‘Whip’ Jon Jones’ Ass

One current analyst and former fighter believes Israel Adesanya would have his way with Jon Jones.

Many are of the belief that Adesanya and Jones are bound to collide some day. Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, while Jones holds the light heavyweight gold. The two have traded barbs over the past year and if both men continue to handle business inside the Octagon, it’s hard to imagine them not sharing the cage eventually.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Adesanya Smokes Jones

During an interview with Submission Radio, Chael Sonnen expressed his belief that Adesanya would have Jones’ number if the two were to clash (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Oh, forget it, Adesanya will whip his ass. Do you think Thiago Santos beats Adesanya? Or do you think Dominick Reyes beats Adesanya? These are really close matchups for Jon Jones and I thought he lost both of them,” Sonnen said to Submission Radio of a potential Adesanya-Jones fight. “On the 10-9 must system, I thought he lost to Santos too. I’m not bullish on that. I’m not even bullish on the Reyes one. Those were just my opinions.

“I think that ship has sailed. I think Jon’s tough, I don’t think he’s the greatest of all-time, I think that’s Georges St-Pierre. But, I do think that Jon Jones would have an argument to the toughest of all-time,” he continued. “To watch his grit, to watch Jon Jones seeing everything slip away and he finds a way to get victory anyway, he finds a way to push through, Jon gets a lot of credit with me. I just think when you’re comparing him to Adesanya, Adesanya’s one. Jones is in a good spot, but he’s still number two.”

Adesanya and Jones are both coming off successful title defenses. Adesanya defeated Yoel Romero via unanimous decision back in March, while Jones emerged victorious over Dominick Reyes in a February title bout.