Quote: It’s Tough Seeing B.J. Penn Lose Fight After Fight

A former foe of B.J. Penn’s admits it’s difficult to see “The Prodigy” continue his losing skid.

Penn competed at UFC 237 earlier this month. He went one-on-one with Clay Guida. For the seventh straight time, Penn walked out of the Octagon with a loss. The once-dominant lightweight hasn’t earned a victory since Nov. 2010.

Frankie Edgar Comments On B.J. Penn’s Rough Stretch

Many have been calling for Penn to retire for good. Edgar, who has beaten Penn three times, told MMAJunkie.com that “The Prodigy” isn’t being forced to keep fighting:

“I watched B.J. coming up and his highlights and it’s tough seeing him lose fight after fight. But he’s the guy in there, not me. He knows what the deal is, he knows what he wants to accomplish, so I can’t knock anybody that wants to do what they want to do. Do I wish he would retire and just enjoy life? Probably. It’s probably what’s best for his body, but I don’t really know what’s going on in his head. … I’m sure everybody has a little piece in it, but ultimately it’s up to him. No one is putting a gun to his head and making him fight. It’s all on him.”