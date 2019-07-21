Quote: It’s Unfair for Jessica Andrade to be in Strawweight Division

Claudia Gadelha returned to her winning ways at UFC 239 when she defeated Randa Markos via unanimous decision. Unfortunately for the former strawweight title contender, this does not negate the fact that she has had her share of setbacks recently, including losing to Jessica Andrade in 2017.

Since that bout, Jessica Andrade has gone on to become the reigning strawweight champion, and Gadelha is not a fan of the reign of her fellow Brazilian. She even sympathizes with the woman Andrade dethroned for the championship, Rose Namajunas, because she was up against an unfair task when pitted against Andrade, and Gadelha believes the brutal ending of the fight supports this notion:

“That was hard to watch,” Gadelha told Helen Yee of Eyes on the Game. “I just don’t think it’s fair for Jessica to be fighting in the strawweight division. She’s just so much stronger than all the girls in there. And I feel sorry for what happened with Rose. She got this close to death. And it was bad. It was hard to watch.”

Jessica Andrade captured the strawweight championship by defending a stubborn kimura attempt by Rose Namajunas by slamming Namajunas onto her head, effectively rendering her unconscious. Gadelha shares absolutely no praise for Andrade’s defensive offense and went as far as to say that the victory should not stand:

“It should be a no contest,” Gadelha argued. “This is not a move. This is not something you learn in martial arts. This is not something that you train every day in the gym. It’s just some brutal move, some survival brutal move that anybody could do. And with the power and the strength that Jessica has, that made that damage to Rose, which is pretty bad.”

Do you agree with Claudia Gadelha on either claim: It is unfair for Jessica Andrade to be in the strawweight division and/or her victory over Rose Namajunas should be a no contest?