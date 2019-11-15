Quote: Jon Jones Probably Chose ‘Easier Opponent’ In Dominick Reyes

One top-ranked UFC light heavyweight believes Jon Jones may have taken the easier route for his next title defense.

Jones’ next bout isn’t set in stone, but many expect him to share the Octagon with Dominick Reyes. UFC president Dana White has said he’s interested in booking Jones vs. Reyes. Jones also expressed his desire to fight Reyes over Corey Anderson.

Anthony Smith Thinks Jon Jones Took Easier Path

Anthony Smith, who shared the Octagon with Jones back in March, appeared on UFC Unfiltered and expressed his belief that Reyes is an easier opponent for Jones than Anderson (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I honestly think Jon probably chose the easier opponent between Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes,” Smith said on UFC Unfiltered. “I think that Reyes is absolutely more dangerous, as far as explosiveness and size and his length. I think he may give Jon some problems on his feet a little bit and Jon will have to dodge some bullets. But look at everybody Jon’s beat – they’re one-dimensional, and that’s what Jon wants.”

Smith pointed to Reyes’ struggles against Volkan Oezdemir as an example.

“Like we’ve seen in the Volkan Oezdemir fight, Dominick Reyes isn’t necessarily dominant on the ground and his takedown defense isn’t that great,” Smith said. “Even though he was able to stuff some of Weidman’s (takedowns) … he did have some improvements there, but Volkan Oezdemir took him down several times and Jon Jones is a much better wrestler than Volkan Oezdemir, that’s for sure.”