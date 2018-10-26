Quote: Jon Jones’ Reduced Suspension Is ‘Absolute Bullsh*t’

One Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight believes the circumstances surrounding Jon Jones’ reduced suspension are shady.

Jones will compete for the UFC light heavyweight title on Dec. 29. He’ll meet Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch in the main event of UFC 232. Jones had been suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for another failed drug test. “Bones” agreed to give USADA “substantial creditable assistance” in exchange for a reduced sanction. USADA also claimed they didn’t find anything to believe Jones intentionally took turinabol.

Anthony Smith Slams Jon Jones’ Reduced Suspension

That one light heavyweight who finds the whole deal shady, his name is Anthony Smith. The ninth ranked UFC light heavyweight recently told MMAFighting.com how he felt about Jones’ reduced suspension and he didn’t mince words:

“I think it’s absolute bullsh*t. But what do you do about it? What do we do about it? Nothing. The competitor in me is happy that he’s back, because I 100 percent mean this and I feel it in my soul: I can beat Jon Jones. I have the ability, I have the skill, and I’m probably the only legitimate threat to him right now. And I mean that. That’s not just a sound bite — I 100 percent believe that I can beat Jon Jones. With him getting a long suspension, that kinda looks a little bit different and there’s always going to be those questions. Say I beat Volkan and then I get a title shot against Alexander Gustafsson and I beat him, you’re always going to get the Jon Jones question. I don’t want any questions. I want to be the best in the world and I want everybody to know it. I don’t want the, ‘Well, Jon Jones is suspended, so…’ I don’t want that sh*t. But the sportsman in me thinks that it’s bullsh*t. It’s three failed tests and he’s still eligible — how does that happen? I mean, I can break it down that simple, how does that happen?”

Smith is in for the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career. Tomorrow night (Oct. 27), Smith will do battle with number two ranked UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir. The bout will headline UFC Moncton. If the “Lionheart” wins, he could very well find himself facing the winner of Jones vs. Gustafsson II for the light heavyweight title.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith and do you think he’ll collide with Jon Jones someday?