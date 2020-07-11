Quote: Jorge Masvidal Has A ‘Puncher’s Chance’ Against Kamaru Usman At UFC 251

One top-ranked UFC welterweight believes the likelihood of Jorge Masvidal defeating Kamaru Usman boils down to a puncher’s chance.

Tonight (July 11), Masvidal will challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. “Gamebred” is stepping in after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. Masvidal, who didn’t get the initial booking due to failed negotiations, was finally able to strike a deal with the UFC.

Leon Edwards Says Jorge Masvidal Has ‘Puncher’s Chance’ Against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards spoke to MMAFighting and he discussed Masvidal’s chances against Usman. While Edwards expects Usman to emerge victorious, he isn’t counting “Gamebred” out.

“He’s got a puncher’s chance,” Edwards explained. “I think the more technical, better fighter is Usman. He’s got better wrestling, is bigger, stronger, better cardio. I think Usman should get it done, but Masvidal has a puncher’s chance. Look what he did to Ben (Askren), even though Usman and Ben are two different people. But you never know.”

Masvidal is entering UFC 251 riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those wins have come by way of knockout or TKO.

As for Usman, his winning streak is at 15. “The Nigerian Nightmare” captured the 170-pound gold in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Tyron Woodley. Usman had his first successful title defense against Colby Covington back in Dec. 2019, winning the bout via fifth-round TKO.

This is the first UFC title opportunity for Masvidal. It has been quite the turnaround for “Gamebred’s” career. Masvidal was considered to be a journeyman who could never put it all together. After having a stellar 2019, Masvidal hopes to cap it off with his first UFC championship. Regardless, the journeyman narrative is out the window.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 251. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.