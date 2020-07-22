Quote: Jorge Masvidal Is The Best Guy I Ever Fought

One UFC fighter believes Jorge Masvidal is the best fighter he’s ever competed against.

Masvidal has built up quite a name for himself. He has gone from a journeyman to a “massive star,” as UFC president Dana White put it. “Gamebred” had a stellar year in 2019 with finishes over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. While he fell short this year against Kamaru Usman in a UFC welterweight title bout, Masvidal is credited with UFC 251 reportedly trending to do 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

James Krause Thinks Jorge Masvidal Is Best Fighter He’s Ever Shared The Octagon With

Back in Sept. 2014, Masvidal went one-on-one with James Krause. “Gamebred” scored the unanimous decision victory. Speaking to Fighters Only Magazine, Krause expressed his belief that Masvidal is the best competitor he has ever fought (h/t BJPenn.com).

“If you look back at the Jorge Masvidal fight, it was really competitive,” Krause continued. “We were going back and fourth. I still feel like he was the best guy I ever fought. What I learned was what being a veteran means in a fight. He is the definition of a veteran, man. If you are pacing at a level 6, he is pacing at a 6.5. If you turn it down to a 4, he turns it down to a 4.5. If you wrestle, he wrestles a little bit harder. He is really good at staying one step ahead of you. He is the toughest guy I ever fought. I feel like now he is just starting to get his notoriety. He leveled me up I terms of fight IQ. I really appreciated the fight with him.”

Masvidal was riding a three-fight winning streak before dropping his title fight against Usman. “Gamebred” has said that he prefers a rematch with Usman over a big money fight with Conor McGregor or a rematch with Nate Diaz. Masvidal took the fight with Usman on short notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.