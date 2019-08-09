Quote: Jorge Masvidal Would Piece Up Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has called for a fight against Conor McGregor or a title shot. Yet, UFC president, Dana White said that won’t happen.

Why White says that fight won’t happen is because Masvidal is too big for McGregor. Which, Colby Covington agrees as he says “Gamebred” would piece up the Irishman.

“He would piece up Conor for sure,” Covington said to Submission Radio (via BJPenn.com). “No doubt about it. Conor’s too small. He’s a little guy and you know, this and that. So, that’s that, but you know, 170, we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about Marty Fakenewsman and we’re talking about that receding hairline that he has. He’s losing that hairline faster than he’s about to lose that number one contender Power Ranger belt. The guy’s on borrowed time right now, boys.”

Although White says the McGregor fight won’t happen, Masvidal says it makes sense to do him vs. Usman and “Gamebred” vs. McGregor.

“Absolutely (that works),” Covington added. “He knew that title shot was never his all along. We’re one of the best dynamic duos in the history of MMA, but let’s get it right, we are the Batman and Robin, of course, I’m Batman and he’s Robin, but you guys know what I mean.”

Whether or not the fight happens is to be seen, but Colby Covington is confident Jorge Masvidal would beat Conor McGregor.