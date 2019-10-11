Quote: Khabib vs. Conor McGregor 2 ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ Yet

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 makes no sense at this time, says Dan Hardy.

Back in Oct. 2018, McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship. Things didn’t go the way the “Notorious” one had hoped. He was submitted in the fourth round and things got ugly with members of both teams being involved in a post-fight melee.

Dan Hardy Doesn’t Like Khabib vs. McGregor 2 Right Now

There are many fights that UFC analyst Hardy likes for McGregor. A rematch with Nurmagomedov isn’t one of them, at least not at the moment. He explained why on SiriusXM’s MMA Tonight (via BJPenn.com).

“There are other fights that make sense for Conor. I think the only fight that doesn’t make sense for him is Khabib,” Dan Hardy said on Sirius XM. “That is the only one that doesn’t make sense. He needs to have another fight before he gets a shot at Khabib. Or, he just completely invalidates all of the other people in that division that is putting good win streaks together. Tony Ferguson’s got to get the next fight, after that, Justin Gaethje is in line. I think Dustin Poirier would be a good person for him to fight. Justin Gaethje’s not only a risky fight for Conor McGregor but Justin Gaethje doesn’t need to fight Conor McGregor to get a title shot. I think he has done his work.”

UFC president Dana White has said that Tony Ferguson is next for Nurmagomedov, but that isn’t exactly a lock. White has said he’d be interested in booking Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2 or even Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre if Ferguson is unavailable.