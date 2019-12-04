Quote: Khabib Won’t Break Tony Ferguson Mentally Or Physically

A former referee renowned for his work doesn’t believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov can break Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked multiple times in the past and fight fans are hoping that April 18, 2020 is the date that this bout finally comes to fruition. Nurmagomedov is putting his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Ferguson. It’s “The Eagle’s” perfect 28-0 record going head-to-head with “El Cucuy’s” 12-fight winning streak.

“Big” John Doesn’t See Khabib Breaking Ferguson

On an edition of the Weighing In podcast, current Bellator color commentator “Big” John McCarthy discussed Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson. McCarthy doesn’t believe that Nurmagomedov can break Ferguson mentally or physically (via The Body Lock).

“Khabib needs to fight a specific fight to beat Tony Ferguson,” McCarthy said on his Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson. “And he needs to be in that mindset of ‘I will put myself in these positions that you say you’re comfortable with and I’m going to make you uncomfortable with what you think you’re comfortable with.’ That’s where I think Khabib needs to put this fight for him to grind out a fight against Tony because he is not going to physically break Tony.

“It’s not going to happen. Tony does not have that in his head. You are not going to push him past that cliff as far as exercise output in that he gets exhausted — that’s not going to happen. And you are mentally not going to break him. Khabib can talk to Tony all he wants and just realize that every word you say will be two words coming back in the opposite from Tony talking back to you. So don’t get into this whole thing of ‘I want to mentally break’ — you’re not going to do that. There are those guys. But this guy just does not break.”