Quote: I Laugh When People Say Anthony Joshua Tries To Get Deontay Wilder Fight

One notable boxing pundit says he laughs when he hears people say that Anthony Joshua tries to get a fight with Deontay Wilder inside the ring.

The top of the boxing heavyweight division is a very interesting place at the moment. Currently, Anthony Joshua sits atop the mountain sporting the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. Deontay Wilder currently claims the WBC heavyweight strap. However, Tyson Fury is very much a threat to either man’s reign should they find themselves matched up against each other.

One of the bigger fights that fans have been hoping for is a bout between Joshua and Wilder. The fight has been negotiated several times, but with no deal ever being able to be reached. Many have accused the Joshua camp of preventing the fight, as Wilder supporters claim the Englishman fears “The Bronze Bomber’s” knockout power. However, others believe Wilder might simply be overestimating his worth in negotiations.

When Fury promoter Frank Warren hears that Joshua has tried to make the fight happen, he can’t help but laugh (Boxing Scene):

“I believe Wilder rejected DAZN because Showtime bettered their offer and said he could have a couple of fights before a big one. It is what it is,” Warren told Metro UK.

“What makes me laugh is they talk like Joshua has been pushing to make these fights, but it’s only when everyone is tied up they’re trying to make these fights. Wilder and Fury will meet again, we’re working on it. I think February 2020 is probably the latest it’ll happen.”

