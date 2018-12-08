Quote: I Thought McGregor Was Doing Great Against Khabib

A reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder doesn’t believe Conor McGregor fared as bad against Khabib Nurmagomedov as others do.

McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship back in October. “The Eagle” ended up winning the bout via fourth round submission. While McGregor looked to be having some success in the third round, Nurmagomedov’s grappling was too much for the “Notorious” one to handle.

Max Holloway Talks McGregor’s Performance Against Nurmagomedov

Holloway recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” ahead of his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 231. “Blessed” said he felt McGregor performed better than people give him credit for:

“You know what? Everybody keeps saying, ‘Oh, Conor got smashed.’ I didn’t see it. Yeah, in a couple positions he did, but I thought he was doing great. I thought he was doing actually pretty good. I thought they had a good gameplan going into the fight — it looked great, it looked good. It’s just, Khabib was just capitalizing. Real little mistakes Conor was doing, Khabib was just capitalizing on them. So I just think Khabib was just on his game a little bit more that night than anything, and it was a good fight. I think a lot of people were just saying that Conor didn’t do that good, but I thought Conor did pretty good. It is what it is. He was in bad positions, he got out of bad positions too, so my assessment of it was that he did alright.”

