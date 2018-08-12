Quote: Conor McGregor Will Stiffen Khabib Inside Two Minutes

A quote from one of Conor McGregor’s teammates is sure to ruffle some feathers.

McGregor is set to challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. It’ll be “The Eagle’s” first title defense.

Quote: Khabib Will Be Stiffened Inside Two Minutes

James Gallagher has been making waves under the Bellator banner. The SBG Ireland bruiser is making the move down to bantamweight. When speaking to MMAJunkie.com, it was obvious that the subject of McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov would be brought up. Gallagher had the following to say:

“He’s (Khabib) going to get stiffened in about a minute-and-a-half. He’s going to rush in and try to get ahold of Conor. You can’t fire sloppy shots to try to close the distance. He’ll take one clean shot on the chin, and he’ll hit the floor.”

This is a highly anticipated title bout and it has more to it than McGregor’s popularity. There is bad blood between the “Notorious” one and “The Eagle.” McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov was set to compete on the same card that Nurmagomedov headlined back in April. During the week of UFC 223, Nurmagomedov and his group confronted Lobov in a hotel lobby in New York City over some comments he had made.

This enraged McGregor and his team, who flew to NYC from Dublin, Ireland. McGregor, Lobov, and their entourage attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor was arrested for his antics and his teammate Dillon Danis bailed him out. Eventually, McGregor reached a plea deal to avoid jail time. Lobov was removed from the UFC 223 card. The incident is now being used to promote McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov.

