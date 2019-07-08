Quote: Robert Whittaker will make Israel Adesanya ‘eat his words’

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya is officially set for UFC 243, where the event will take place is to be seen. At the summer press conference, the two traded shots, with Adesanya doing most of the talking.

The interim middleweight champion was making fun of Whittaker for never being able to fight.

“The last 18 months it’s been crazy. Got signed last year February,” Adesanya said at the press conference. “Six fights in and I’m the champ, yeah I can’t say [the same] for him. He’s fought twice in the last maybe three years. I’ve been busy, so the last four months I took some time off. I relaxed, went on holiday. Hey, I wasn’t doing sh*t. He’s keeps talking sh*t about me the whole time and I’ve just been chilling minding my own business. So I can’t wait. I’m motivated and I’m inspired and I’m ready to go.”

Someone who did not like his words is former middleweight champion and now UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. There, speaking with Helen Yee Bisping gave a prediction for the fight.

“You’re trying to get me to make a prediction and throw myself under a bus here,” Bisping said (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). Cause Adesanya doesn’t like it when everyone’s not tickling his balls. But I gotta say, he’s talking sh*t to Whittaker, Whittaker’s gonna make him eat his words.”

The two will settle their differences on October 5, which will no doubt be a highly-anticipated fight.