Quote: Smaller Octagon ‘Greatly Favors’ Daniel Cormier In Stipe Miocic Trilogy Fight

When Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have their trilogy bout on August 15 at the UFC Apex, it will take place in the 25-foot Octagon instead of the usual 30-foot cage.

Since fights have started to take place at the Apex, fans and media have claimed the scraps are better and more entertaining. Dana White, however, says it has no impact. But, according to Kenny Florian, he believes the smaller Octagon will greatly favor Daniel Cormier in the trilogy bout at UFC 252.

“For me, I think it’s an advantage for the grappler,” Florian said on the Anik & Florian Podcast (h/t BJPENN). “Always has been. I’d be curious to hear Dominick Cruz’s opinion on that. But again, it all depends if ‘DC’ wants to play the wrestler or if he wants to go out there and try to strike with Stipe like he did in that second fight, which I think was really the beginning of the end for him. I didn’t think that was a good choice but for me, I think it’s a huge advantage for someone like Daniel Cormier.”

Florian goes on to explain that Miocic won’t have room to move his feet and get out of the way of the takedowns. He also believes the smaller Octagon will make it harder for the heavyweight champion to get back to his feet.

Ultimately, for Florian, he says it is a massive advantage for Cormier and is interested in seeing how it plays out.

“I think this greatly favors Daniel Cormier,” Florian said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘DC,’ being the savvy guy and smart guy that he is, really kind of argued for the 25-foot cage, the smaller cage, I think it’s a huge advantage, definitely.”