Quote: I’d Smash UFC Welterweights Stephen Thompson & Darren Till

One welterweight prospect is already taking aim at Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.

Thompson and Till are both former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contenders. Thompson fought Tyron Woodley to a draw and fell short in their rematch when “The Chosen One” was the champion. Till also challenged Woodley, but was submitted in the second round. Till actually earned his shot by taking a unanimous decision win over Thompson.

Curtis Millender Targets Stephen Thompson & Darren Till

Despite having a tough task in front of him tonight (March 9) when he meets Elizeu Zaleski, Curtis Millender is already shooting for the stars. He told reporters that he’d run through Thompson and Till (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(My goals are definitely to) get this win, get this bonus, take the summer off, maybe, and then get two more at the end of the year. Somebody like ‘Wonderboy or another fun fight, (Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson) or (Darren) Till. I’d smash them both.”

Millender is riding a nine-fight winning streak. He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3. Millender isn’t in the top 15 welterweight rankings, but that will change if he can beat the 14th ranked Zaleski at UFC Wichita.

Do you think Curtis Millender can back up his talk?