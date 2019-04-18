Quote: Stipe Miocic Made A ‘Huge Mistake’ Waiting For Daniel Cormier Rematch

Stipe Miocic hasn’t fought since July 2018 as he’s been holding out for a rematch with Daniel Cormier.

Back at UFC 226, Miocic defended his UFC heavyweight title against Cormier. At the time, “DC” was the light heavyweight champion so he was going for the distinction of “champ-champ.” Cormier ended up knocking out Miocic in the first round to capture the heavyweight title.

Is Stipe Miocic’s Inactivity A Mistake?

The Body Lock caught up with UFC heavyweight prospect Juan Adams. During the interview, Adams explained why he believes Miocic’s stock is going down:

“I do think that’s a huge mistake because DC’s made it pretty clear he’s retiring after one more fight, and he’s also made it clear that he’s going to hold out for money fights. Stipe versus DC isn’t a money fight. All Stipe is really doing is decreasing his stock right now. It’s one of those things where it’s a gamble, and if it pays off, great, but it’s been pretty clear that it’s not going to pay off. If anyone’s holding the division up, I would say it’s Stipe more so than DC. In the time that it’s been, he could have fought two, possibly even three times already and reestablish himself as the clear number one contender, but he didn’t do that … He’s on a one fight losing streak right now. He lost his last fight, so that doesn’t really bode well or increase your chances for a title shot.”

Cormier has been pulling for a big money fight with Brock Lesnar. UFC president Dana White has said that he wants Cormier to get the fight, but if Lesnar doesn’t contact him soon then the fight will go to Miocic.

Do you think Stipe Miocic’s wait will pay off or come back to haunt him?