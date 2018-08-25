One Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight believes T.J. Dillashaw is going to demolish Henry Cejudo if the two fight.

Dillashaw is coming off a successful bantamweight title defense earlier this month. Dillashaw earned a first-round TKO victory against Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227. Dillashaw has many options available for his next title defense. An interesting route that the UFC can take is a champion vs. champion bout between newly crowned flyweight title holder Cejudo and Dillashaw.

Quote: T.J. Dillashaw is Going to Smoke Henry Cejudo

Cody Stamann is the 10th ranked UFC bantamweight. He believes that Dillashaw will be willing to go one-on-one with Cejudo. Stamann told MMAJunkie.com that if the two collide, it’ll be one-sided in favor of Dillashaw:

“T.J. is going to smoke Cejudo. At the same time, he’s glad he’s not in the immediate title picture. Waiting around makes him antsy. I think by the time I’m ready to be in that conversation, they’ve got this logjam cleared up.”

Stamann is set to compete against Aljamain Sterling on Sept. 8. The bout will be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bantamweight clash will be part of the UFC 228 card.

Stamann is set to compete against Aljamain Sterling on Sept. 8. The bout will be held inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bantamweight clash will be part of the UFC 228 card.

