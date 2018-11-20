Rachael Ostovich Files Restraining Order Against MMA Fighter Husband

UFC women's flyweight contender Rachael Ostovich has filed a restraining order against her husband, who may be the perpetrator in the assault committed against her this past weekend.

According to court records filed on Nov. 19, Ostovich was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband Arnold Berdon that will stay in effect for six months until May 18, 2019. News of the restraining order was first reported by TMZ.com.

Ostovich was assaulted and hospitalized this past weekend with serious injuries including a broken orbital bone that forced her to drop out of fight against Paige VanZant that was scheduled for Jan. 19.

Ostovich was released from the hospital and asked for privacy while dealing with the very personal matter through a statement released by her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment on Monday.

Ostovich’s husband hasn’t officially been named as the assailant in question with the assault. Honolulu Police only stated that a 27-year old male suspect was involved in the domestic violence incident, which was being investigated as a second-degree felony.

No arrests have been made in the case as of yet.

Berdon is 7-2 as a professional fighter while competing for regional promotions such as Titan FC and Victory FC. He has made no public statement regarding the incident involving his wife.