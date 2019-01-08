Rachael Ostovich: I’m Glad Greg Hardy’s Making A Turnaround

Rachael Ostovich is firm in her stance when it comes to second chances.

Ostovich will take on Paige VanZant on Jan. 19. The bout will take place on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout was in jeopardy as Ostovich was attacked before the fight and her orbital bone was broken. Arnold Berdon, Ostovich’s husband, ended up being charged for the assault.

Rachael Ostovich Has No Ill Will For Greg Hardy

Many were up in arms when it was announced that Greg Hardy would be on the same card as Ostovich. Hardy has a history of domestic violence. Ostovich recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and said that Hardy’s story isn’t hers (via LowKickMMA.com):

“Well, I remember waking up to a whole bunch of stuff on Twitter. I didn’t really look into it too much because I was kind of busy dealing with my own thing. I got my daughter, and life goes on. But then I started getting calls, and people reaching out to me. I kind of just was like, well, this has nothing to do with me. I’m focused on my fight. I’m focused on my – you know, nobody’s story is the same. Nobody’s situation is the same. I have nothing to do with Greg Hardy. I’m just grateful to be fighting again. I believe in second chances, I’m glad he’s making a turnaround. I hope the same can happen for my husband and anyone else who has made a wrong choice.”

Headlining the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card will be a “super fight” between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw. Cejudo’s flyweight gold will be on the line. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1, so be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.