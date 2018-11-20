Rachael Ostovich Out of Fight Against Paige VanZant After Injuries Suffered in Assault

Rachael Ostovich has been ruled out of her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant after suffering injuries as a result of a domestic violence assault that took place over the weekend.

Ostovich was taken to a local hospital in Hawaii and later released after suffering a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of the attack.

Honolulu Police confirmed on Monday that a second-degree felony investigation is ongoing, although no arrests have been made at this time. The assault was being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Late Monday evening, Ostovich’s management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment released a statement confirming that she was out of the fight while asking for privacy while she deals with a very personal matter.

“A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th. Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

Ostovich was scheduled to face VanZant in a flyweight fight on the first ever UFC card on ESPN on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

Due to the injuries sustained in the assault, she will no longer be able to compete as the UFC will look to now replace her with a new opponent to face VanZant in January.

Ostovich is currently 1-1 in the UFC after joining the promotion by way of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.