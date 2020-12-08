Rachael Ostovich Released From The UFC After Three Straight Losses

Rachael Ostovich is no longer a UFC fighter.

According to MMA Junkie, Ostovich was released from the promotion following her third-straight loss back at UFC Vegas 15.

The Hawaiian joined the UFC after competing on The Ultimate Fighter season 26. However, she struggled in the promotion going 1-3. She won her debut by first-round armbar against Karine Gevorgyan. She then suffered stoppage losses to Montana De La Rosa, Paige VanZant, and most recently, Gina Mazany.

Ostovich also dealt with USADA issues which could have played into her getting cut. But, at 4-6, this was a release many fan expected to happen.

It should also not be surprising to see Ostovich be cut as Dana White recently said they will be cutting 60 fighters by the end of 2020.

“We’re gonna go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year,” White said. “Probably gonna have 60 cuts coming up before the first of the year. … Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re gonna have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re gonna see a lot of names going here in the next couple of weeks.”

Where Rachael Ostovich will sign is uncertain at this point.