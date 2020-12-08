Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home UFC

Rachael Ostovich Released From The UFC After Three Straight Losses

By Cole Shelton
Rachael Ostovich
Rachael Ostovich (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Rachael Ostovich is no longer a UFC fighter.

According to MMA Junkie, Ostovich was released from the promotion following her third-straight loss back at UFC Vegas 15.

The Hawaiian joined the UFC after competing on The Ultimate Fighter season 26. However, she struggled in the promotion going 1-3. She won her debut by first-round armbar against Karine Gevorgyan. She then suffered stoppage losses to Montana De La Rosa, Paige VanZant, and most recently, Gina Mazany.

Ostovich also dealt with USADA issues which could have played into her getting cut. But, at 4-6, this was a release many fan expected to happen.

It should also not be surprising to see Ostovich be cut as Dana White recently said they will be cutting 60 fighters by the end of 2020.

“We’re gonna go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year,” White said. “Probably gonna have 60 cuts coming up before the first of the year. … Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re gonna have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re gonna see a lot of names going here in the next couple of weeks.”

Where Rachael Ostovich will sign is uncertain at this point.

Latest MMA News

UFC Rankings Report: Marvin Vettori Bursts Into The MW Top 5

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (UFC Vegas 16). Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for...
Read more

Michelle Waterson Out of UFC 257 Bout Against Amanda Ribas

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 strawweight bout against rising prospect Amanda Ribas. According to an MMA Fighting report, Michelle Waterson was forced...
Read more

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT...

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no...
Read more

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

MMA Cole Shelton -
Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020. The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not...
Read more

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.  Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel...
Read more

Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Easy Weight Cut, Eyes First-Round Finish Of Brandon Moreno

UFC Cole Shelton -
Deiveson Figueiredo is expecting to make weight with ease on Friday. In the main event of UFC 256, Figueiredo is set to return to the...
Read more

Dana White Reacts To Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Boxing Cole Shelton -
Dana White isn't a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul. On Sunday, Mayweather confirmed he would be boxing the YouTuber after months of...
Read more

Kevin Holland Wanted To Fight Released UFC Vet Yoel Romero Next

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
You can add Kevin Holland’s name to the list of people disappointed to see Yoel Romero’s UFC run come to an end. Kevin Holland began...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube