Rachael Ostovich Shares Details of Alleged Assault

This week news broke that UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich was a victim of domestic assault, with husband Arnold Berdon later being charged with second-degree attempted murder. Berndon was arrested by the Honolulu Police and currently remains in custody. As a result of the alleged assault, Rachael Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone as well as other injuries, forcing Ostovich out of her 2019 bout with Paige VanZant. Wednesday, TMZ cited documents that shares Ostovich’s account of the events:

“After a night out with family, (Arnold Berdon) punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground,” Ostovich said her petition for a restraining order against Berdon. “I gasped for breath and escaped thru (sic) balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up sev. times. Cracked orbital.”

The TMZ report also cited documents where Ostovich described another incident that occurred on May 6th, where she claims that Berdon repeatedly punched her legs, which resulted in bruising.

Berdon faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted and will not be allowed near Ostovich, even if he is released on bail.

Rachael Ostovich last competed in July in The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale, where she lost to Montana de la Rosa via rear naked choke. Ostovich currently holds a 4-4 professional record. There is no timetable for Ostovich’s return.

