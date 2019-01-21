Rachael Ostovich Talks UFC on ESPN+ 1 Loss To Paige VanZant

Rachael Ostovich has spoken out about her submission loss at UFC on ESPN+ 1.

Last night (Jan. 19), Ostovich went one-on-one with Paige VanZant. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 1. The action took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ostovich ended up tapping due to an armbar in the second round.

Ostovich Speaks On UFC On ESPN+ 1 Loss

Speaking to reporters after the bout, Ostovich admitted it was a tough loss but she remained positive (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I could show you, but I don’t want to cry on camera. You know, I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful to be standing here, even though the outcome wasn’t what I wanted or expected out of myself. It sucks, losing sucks. But it’s life. And we learn a lot in this sport. And that’s just how fights are sometimes. You can be winning the whole time and, in a scramble, it happens. That’s MMA for you.”

Ostovich is the victim of an alleged domestic violence attack from her husband Arnold Berdon. Ostovich said that she won’t let the lows in her life define who she is:

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, this past couple of months. And I just keep taking it day by day. And that’s just what it is, today, just another day. It’s not a bad life, just a bad day.”

With the loss, Ostovich is now 1-2 in the UFC. This doesn’t include her exhibition bouts on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Ostovich has a professional MMA record of 4-5.