Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant Back On For UFC On ESPN+ 1

Rachael Ostovich will go toe-to-toe with Paige VanZant at UFC Brooklyn after all.

Ostovich was a victim of an assault in Hawaii. Her injuries initially forced her off the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card on Jan. 19. Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon was charged with second-degree felony assault and was hit with a restraining order.

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant Back On

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to his Twitter account to reveal that Ostovich will be able to fight on the UFC Brooklyn card after getting a second look from doctors:

MMA News’ Damon Martin was able to confirm Okamoto’s report. Ostovich’s manager Brian Butler told MMAJunkie.com that Ostovich’s orbital bone is still fractured, but that it’ll be “OK” by fight night.

Ostovich will get a chance to bounce back from her submission loss to Montana De La Rosa back in July. She’s 1-1 in the UFC, not including her bouts in “The Ultimate Fighter” house.

VanZant is also hoping to rebound from a loss in her last outing. She hasn’t competed since Jan. 2018 due to a shoulder injury. When she was last seen in action, she dropped a unanimous decision to Jessica-Rose Clark.

The UFC’s debut on ESPN+ will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The event is without a headliner at this time. Some other bouts have been announced, however. Geoff Neal will be taking on Belal Muhammad. Former UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira will share the Octagon with Ion Cutelaba. Alonzo Menifield will meet Vinicius Moreira, and Randy Brown collides with Chance Rencountre.

