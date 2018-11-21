Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

UFC women's flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich's husband Arnold Berdon has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder in Hawaii.

Berdon was arrested and currently remains in custody for allegedly assaulting Ostovich this past Sunday. The 27-year old UFC contender suffered a broken orbital bone and other injuries in the assault. TMZ first reported Berdon’s arrest.

Honolulu Police confirmed earlier this week that a second-degree felony assault investigation had been opened after Ostovich ended up in the hospital with various injuries before she was released later in the day on Sunday. The statement said that an argument had ensued between the two parties at their residence and the result was the attack on Ostovich.

While Berdon, 27, wasn’t named in the initial statement, he’s now been arrested for allegedly perpetrating the assault on his wife.

The initial charge of attempted murder could be changed at a later date. Berdon is still awaiting arraignment on the charges where he could also ask for bail in the case.

Even if he’s released, Berdon will not be allowed near his wife as Ostovich filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband that stays in effect for the next six months.

If the attempted murder charge sticks and he’s convicted, Berdon faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole in Hawaii.

Berdon is a professional fighter as well, who currently holds a 7-2 record overall.

Ostovich was pulled from her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant in January as a result of the injuries suffered in the assault.