Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Released on Bail, Charged with Second Degree Assault

Rachael Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon has been released from jail and charged with second-degree felony assault in Hawaii.

Representatives from the Honolulu Police Department confirmed on Friday that Berdon was released on $75,000 bail after his arraignment.

Initially, Berdon was arrested on a charge of second-degree attempted murder but he was ultimately charged with second-degree felony assault.

In Hawaii, second-degree felony assault comes with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Berdon is accused of allegedly assaulting his wife following a dispute this past Sunday that left the UFC women’s flyweight contender with a broken orbital bone and other injuries that required her to go to the hospital.

Ostovich was later released but due to the injuries she sustained, she was forced out of her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

While Berdon has been released from jail, he’s still not allowed within 100-fee of his wife or daughter after Ostovich was granted a temporary restraining order that stays in effect for the next months.

Berdon is also a professional mixed martial artist who holds a 7-2 record while competing for promotions such as Titan Fighting Championships.

Ostovich has made no public statement regarding the assault but her management team at Suckerpunch Entertainment asked for privacy while she’s dealing with the personal situation.