Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Rafael Cordeiro Learned More Than He Taught Training With Mike Tyson

By Jon Fuentes
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Rafael Cordeiro, one of the most legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) coaches of all time, has the opportunity to train Mike Tyson ahead of his return fight against Roy Jones Jr. this November.

Cordeiro has trained some of the biggest names in MMA history such as Fabricio Werdum, Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Lyoto Machida, and Rafael dos Anjos. Speaking to MMA Junkie, the Kings MMA founder and head coach reflected on having spent the past five months training the 54-year-old Tyson for this November.

“My heart was like, ‘My Lord,’ man,” Cordeiro said. “When I held mitts for Mike Tyson, I didn’t know what to expect for a lot of reasons.”

Tyson and Jones Jr. will headline the “Frontline Battle” pay-per-view (PPV) on November 28 in an eight-round exhibition. It will be Tyson’s first fight since 2005, when he walked away from the sport after back-to-back stoppage losses. For Cordeiro to be a part of this historic journey has been surreal for him. In fact, he claims he has learned more from the experience than he has taught.

“I was there and then he came like ‘Let’s do it,’ and I wrapped his hands and it was great to see the pure techniques,” Cordeiro said. “Everything you’ve seen on TV, I have an opportunity to see in front of me and it was great to see one of the best of all time in front of me show his skills, and I learned a lot.

“We worked together for five months, and I can tell all the time that I went there, I learned more than I taught because this guy is the history of the fight. When he talks about fights, he talks with feelings. … He lives for fights.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant Says Husband Gave Her COVID, Asks Fans For Help

Paige VanZant announced on her Instagram and YouTube that she is suffering from severe symptoms despite testing negative for COVID-19. PVZ's husband,...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Responds To Derrick Lewis Trash Talk After UFC Vegas 9 Win

Derrick Lewis wasn't happy with Alistair Overeem's win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9. Lewis took to Twitter...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week. The two heated rivals will finally get...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 32 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 8), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 32nd edition of Dana White's Contender Series....
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Criticism

Leon Edwards doesn't agree with Chael Sonnnen's criticism. Sonnen recently came out and said Edwards does everything right...
Read more
Interviews

Randa Markos: COVID-19 Restrictions “Affected My Training A lot”

Randa Markos is set to battle Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19 however the Canadian didn't have a typical...
Read more
UFC

Dan Hardy Believes Georges St-Perre Is The MMA GOAT

Dan Hardy think Georges St-Pierre is the MMA GOAT for a couple of reasons. St-Pierre is considered a top-three...
Read more
Boxing

Rafael Cordeiro Learned More Than He Taught Training With Mike Tyson

Rafael Cordeiro, one of the most legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) coaches of all time, has the opportunity to train Mike Tyson...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week. The two heated rivals will finally get...
Read more
Bellator

Liz Carmouche: UFC Wanted Me Fighting At 145-pounds Before Release

Liz Carmouche is set to make her Bellator debut on Saturday against DeAnna Bennett and mentioned prior to parting ways with the...
Read more
UFC

Bethe Correia Announces Retirement Fight For December

It appears Bethe Correia isn't done with the UFC after all - for now. Following her July loss to...
Read more
Bellator

Keith Lee Motivated By Fatherhood Ahead Of Bellator 245

Bantamweight prospect Keith Lee believes the timing of his Bellator 245 matchup against Vinicius Zani couldn't have been better, as the 23-year-old...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes Is Putting Jon Jones Behind Him

Dominick Reyes is putting his entire situation with Jon Jones behind him. Reyes and Jones fought to a unanimous...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Intrigued By Potential Nick Diaz Matchup

Daniel Cormier put it out there that he'd be interested in seeing Leon Edwards welcome back Nick Diaz to the UFC. Now,...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Trolls Israel Adesanya With ‘Runnersanya’ UFC 253 Mock Video

Paulo Costa decided to have a bit of fun with UFC 253 opponent Israel Adesanya before their fight on September 27.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube