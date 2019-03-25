Rafael dos Anjos Accepts Anthony Pettis Challenge

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis wants his rematch with Rafael dos Anjos. Pettis’ stock shot up over the weekend with a successful welterweight debut. He knocked out two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson with a superman punch.

Now, Pettis wants to avenge the loss that changed the course of his UFC career. That being a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Rafael dos Anjos. The loss started a three-fight losing skid before Pettis would go on to win four of his next seven. Now, off the momentum of a huge knockout victory, Pettis might be in line for a crack at “RDA” next.

However, dos Anjos is currently set to main event UFC on ESPN+ 9 with Kevin Lee. Despite this, the Brazilian says he’s down to give Pettis his rematch – after he takes care of Lee first:

“I’ll take care of Lee first then I’ll see you Pettis. Great win btw.”

“RDA” was previously on a three-fight win streak at welterweight before being defeated by Colby Covington. He tried to bounce back against Kamaru Usman in November, but was defeated by the future welterweight king via another lopsided unanimous decision.

Would you like to see “RDA” and Pettis rematch from their 2015 title fight?