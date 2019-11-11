Rafael dos Anjos Calls Out Conor McGregor: ‘Don’t Give This Guy A Tune Up Fight’

Rafael dos Anjos is looking to finally looking to fight Conor McGregor.

The two were set to meet at UFC 196 where dos Anjos was putting up his lightweight title as McGregor was looking to become a simultaneous two-weight world champion. However, the Brazilian in dos Anjos had to pull out with an injury, and would go on to lose his lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez who got the McGregor fight.

Now, with McGregor eager to return to the Octagon, dos Anjos took to Instagram to call for the bout with the Irishman.

“Don’t give this guy a tune up fight, give him real contender at 170 , 165 or 155. I’m in all the way @danawhite @seanshelby.” – Rafael dos Anjos on Instagram.

McGregor has not fought since his UFC 229 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, he has said he wants to fight more in 2020 and is eyeing three fights in the year.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision loss to Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC San Antonio in July. Before that, he submitted Kevin Lee.

Although dos Anjos called for the fight, it seems unlikely as all reports say it will be Donald Cerrone fighting Conor McGregor next.