Rafael Dos Anjos Calls Out Dillon Danis For A Fight

The aftermath of UFC 229 doesn’t seem to end. Khabib Nurmagomedov won the biggest match of his career against Conor Mcgregor with a fourth-round round submission. After his win over Conor, Khabib jumped over the cage to attack Conor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. This matter is currently being investigated by the NSAC. Khabib could face a suspension and also lose part of his purse due to his antics.

Rafael Dos Anjos Challenges Dillon Danis

After the brawl, former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos posted a tweet aiming at Dillon Danis saying that he “sucks Conor’s b***” and hides behind him all the time:

This guy Dillan Dennis he is nobody, he just suck Conor’s balls and hide behind him, that’s his job. He never going to make it, be on Conor’s corner is his career highlight. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

Danis earlier responded to this tweet from Rafael Dos Anjos. He called out Dos Anjos for a fight irrespective of the commission. It seems like Rafael has accepted Dillon’s challenge. Dos Anjos replied to this tweet and wants a fight similar to what Kevin Lee was offered. Danis earlier challenged the UFC lightweight to a grappling match where the duo put up $100k each and the winner takes home the full amount:

Ask you dad @TheNotoriousMMA for money ;) — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 11, 2018

Dos Anjos is a former UFC lightweight champion. He is also a BJJ black belt and it would be interesting to see if Dillon takes the fight against Dos Anjos or not. It would a pretty even match if it was grappling but Dillon would have a slight advantage as he has been competing in BJJ for a long time. But in an MMA match it would be a tough challenge for Dillon as he just made is debut in Bellator and he would be going against one of the best MMA artists in the world. We’ll have to wait and see if this fight will ever take place.

Do you think that Dillon Danis should accept Dos Anjos’s challenge?