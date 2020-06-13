Rafael dos Anjos Challenges Conor McGregor: ‘F*ck This Retirement Sh*t’

Rafael dos Anjos wants to settle unfinished business with Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently claimed that he has retired from MMA competition. The “Notorious” one made the announcement at the conclusion of UFC 250 on his Twitter account. Many aren’t buying McGregor’s announcement as he has made this claim in the past only to return to action.

Rafael dos Anjos Still Wants Conor McGregor Bout

It may not come as a surprise but dos Anjos hasn’t forgotten about his planned March 2016 bout with McGregor that never materialized. He also didn’t forget that a possible rescheduling of the bout for 2018 was dashed due to McGregor’s dolly incident inside the Barclays Center.

Here is the challenge dos Anjos laid out to McGregor on social media.

Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. Fuck this retirement shit. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2020

“Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. F*ck this retirement sh*t. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc.”

The stage was set for a huge champion vs. champion bout between dos Anjos and McGregor four years ago. At the time, dos Anjos held the UFC lightweight title while McGregor was the featherweight champion. The bout was scrapped as dos Anjos suffered an injury.

Since that time, RDA has been clamoring for the fight to be booked once more. There was a chance in 2018 but McGregor was arrested after hurling a dolly into a fighter bus following a UFC 223 media day event in Brooklyn, NY. That set the stage for McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of that same year, which the “Notorious” one lost via submission.

Over the years, dos Anjos and McGregor have traded barbs. McGregor has claimed that dos Anjos almost robbed him of history and said the Brazilian’s injury wasn’t as serious as he claimed it was.

Do you think there’s any chance we eventually see Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor collide?