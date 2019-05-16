Rafael Dos Anjos Claims Nick Diaz Showed Interest in Fighting Him

Rafael Dos Anjos could’ve faced a completely different opponent at UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10).

The former UFC lightweight champion has his next fight booked as he’ll fight Kevin Lee in a welterweight bout in the headliner of this upcoming event that takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Diaz is still in the USADA testing pool despite claiming to have no interest in fighting again. Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. In this bout, the decision was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

Other Options For RDA

RDA claimed in a recent interview that before this fight was booked, the Las Vegas promotion offered him several different options. These bouts include against Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal, and even Nick Diaz. However, the only fighter to take the fight was Lee.

“We talked about some other options,” dos Anjos told MMA Junkie. “(Santiago) Ponzinibbio, (Jorge) Masvidal and even (UFC matchmaker) Sean (Shelby) called me to say, ‘Hey, Nick Diaz might be interested in a fight with you.’ Things did not work out and the only name they throw for me was Kevin. He’s a top contender at lightweight coming up a division and I can’t sit on my sofa waiting for the perfect fight. I’ve got to work.”