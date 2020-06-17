Rafael dos Anjos Explains Why Timing Is Right For Conor McGregor Bout

Rafael dos Anjos is of the belief that it’s finally time to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor.

When dos Anjos was the UFC lightweight champion and McGregor held the featherweight title, the two were set to collide. The bout would’ve taken place in March 2016 but dos Anjos ended up suffering an injury. Later that year, dos Anjos lost his 155-pound gold to Eddie Alvarez. McGregor ended up stopping Alvarez to become the first fighter to hold UFC gold in two weight classes simultaneously.

RDA Says Now Is The Time For Conor McGregor Showdown

RDA isn’t buying McGregor’s retirement announcement. In fact, he feels the timing is right to finally settle unfinished business with the “Notorious” one. Here’s what he told MMAJunkie.

“I don’t believe he’s retiring right now,” dos Anjos said. “That’s his third time retiring. I’m not buying that. I don’t think nobody is buying that. He’s too young and I believe he still has a lot in him. I don’t think he’s retiring right now.

“If you look at the whole situation, with me and Conor, I am ahead of him in the rankings at welterweight and this fight was supposed to happen four years ago and it didn’t happen. That would be a great fight. That’s the fight to make.”

While RDA realizes a bout with McGregor would be lucrative, he also knows how big a win would be for his MMA career. For dos Anjos, he’s never been able to get back in title contention after losing his gold back in 2016. A win over McGregor could turn his misfortune around.

Unfortunately for dos Anjos, some believe the ship has already sailed. At the age of 35 and having gone 1-4 in his last five outings, it’s safe to say that RDA is no longer in his prime. Still, the former UFC lightweight champion longs for the chance to finally share the Octagon with McGregor.