Rafael dos Anjos Gives His Pick For UFC 228 Main Event

Rafael dos Anjos has won UFC gold before.

He is a former 155-pound champion for the promotion. Since then, however, “RDA” has moved up to 170 pounds where he has looked impressive. The Brazilian hopes to one day step into the cage and win a welterweight title.

Dos Anjos spoke to MMA Fighting recently and offered his thoughts on this weekend’s (Sat. September 8, 2018) welterweight title fight. Tyron Woodley will be defending his welterweight crown against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228.

Till’s title opportunity is a controversial one. Although he won his last fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, he missed weight for the bout. Dos Anjos doesn’t agree with the UFC’s decision to grant the Englishman a title opportunity.

With that being said, “RDA” thinks – if Till makes weight – Woodley’s experience should be enough to earn him a successful title defense over “The Gorilla”:

“I don’t agree with that, but he got his chance,” Dos Anjos said. “Here’s what I think, if Till does not make weight and the fight happens, I think he’ll have a little advantage over Tyron.

“But I think that weight cut will be brutal on him, he’s a big boy. I met him, he’s a big guy and if he makes weight I give the fight for Tyron. If he does make 170, I think Tyron has a better chance, a lot more experience.

“It’s an MMA fight. Tyron is an intelligent fighter, he’s going to find out everything he needs to do when the fight starts.

“I think there could be a way, Darren Till if you strike with him, you’re going to put him in his comfort zone, but I think Tyron has a lot more main events, five-round fights, and I think that’s going to count to his advantage.”

