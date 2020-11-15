Rafael Dos Anjos Outpoints Paul Felder At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Although Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder was booked on five days’ notice, it was memorable.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (November 14, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 41 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They came out firing. Felder looked sharp while trying to land elbow strikes. RDA did land a takedown, but Felder managed to get back to his feet. Both were bleeding by the end of the first round.

As the fight went on, RDA started to really make it one-sided as he was able to score takedowns and hold Felder down.

However, Felder was competitive when it came to striking, but didn’t put up much of a fight regarding takedowns. In the end, the judges gave the decision win to dos Anjos.

RDA dropped a decision loss to Michael Chiesa at the UFC Raleigh event this past January in his last fight and before that, got beat via decision by Leon Edwards at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Before that, Dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing streak when he picked up a submission win over Kevin Lee by arm-triangle choke in the fourth round to win the fight in the headliner for the UFC Rochester that took place on May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. He also dropped a loss to now-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in November 2018.

As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he was riding a two-fight winning streak heading into his previous fight. In his previous fight, he was edged out by split decision to Dan Hooker at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Before that, he had scored a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. Before that, he picked up a victory over James Vick in February. This saw him suffer a collapsed lung in the fight.

