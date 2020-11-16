Monday, November 16, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos Releases Statement After Split Decision Win Over Paul Felder

By Cole Shelton

Rafael dos Anjos has released a statement on his split decision win over Paul Felder.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 14, dos Anjos was making his return to lightweight and was originally supposed to fight Islam Makhachev. Yet, when the Russian was out, Felder stepped up on five days’ notice and dos Anjos handed him with ease.

So, following the win, RDA took to Instagram to release a statement.

Last camp was a roller coaster, covid, fight cancelation, 5 days notice for a totally different opponent but when you have Jesus in your corner nothing can go wrong. I want to thank every man on this picture for the great work they’ve done helping me get the win last night @gio_biscardi @dede_pederneiras @emersonfalcaovieira @piratiev_oficial

As dos Anjos said, it was no doubt a roller coaster of a ride for the Brazilian. He had to pull out of UFC 254 with COVID-19, then Makhachev pulled out but RDA stuck with it.

With the win over Felder, Rafale dos Anjos snapped his two-fight losing streak and is now a top-10 if not top-five contender at lightweight. He ended his lightweight tenure with a TKO loss to Eddie Alvarez to lose his belt and then dropped a decision to Tony Ferguson.

