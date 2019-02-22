RDA Goes Off On Twitter, Slams Conor McGregor Fan

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos goes off on Twitter and slams a Conor McGregor fan for a comment.

Rafael dos Anjos just ripped a Conor McGregor fan to shreds on Twitter. The former UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the current tendencies of champions in the promotion. The Brazilian takes issue with title holders avoiding tough challengers, instead choosing to go after super fights:

“These days I see guys winning titles and looking for super fights and avoiding real contenders on the division. Real champions defend title.” These days I see guys winning titles and looking for super fights and avoiding real contenders on the division. Real champions defend title. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 21, 2019

A fan responded by taking a shot at dos Anjos for pulling out of his scheduled fight with Conor McGregor back in 2016:

Real Champions do not pullout for having a bruised foot!!!! — T (@FightingShit79) February 21, 2019

“RDA” clapped back by calling the fan a “Connor d*ck rider”:

“Typical Connor dick rider quote” Typical Connor dick rider quote — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 21, 2019

Things haven’t been going too well for dos Anjos inside the Octagon lately. After going on a three-fight win streak at welterweight, “RDA” landed an interim 170-pound title shot. He faced Colby Covington for the title at UFC 225 last summer. However, Covington defeated dos Anjos via unanimous decision.

He returned in November in a 170-pound match-up against Kamaru Usman. Again dos Anjos was defeated by unanimous decision. Now the Brazilian awaits his next Octagon appearance. He recently said that he’d consider dropping back down to 155 pounds if it meant he could fight McGregor. However, that match-up seems unlikely at this point, as the promotion has other plans.

What do you think about “RDA’s” comments to the Conor McGregor fan?