Rafael dos Anjos Speaks On One-Sided Loss To Kamaru Usman

Rafael dos Anjos has opened up about his loss to Kamaru Usman.

This past Friday night (Nov. 30), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder took on Usman. The bout headlined TUF 28 Finale inside the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman turned in a dominant performance on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Rafael dos Anjos Issues Statement

In a recent Instagram post, dos Anjos took the time to reflect on the loss. He also thanked his supporters:

“It has been 15 years fighting MMA, 10 years of UFC, 39 fights, being the first Brazilian champion in lightweight. A lot of stories to tell, several fights in my career, several scars that I carry on my body. The fighter life is just the same. One day you win and another day you lose, but even in defeat I am grateful for my team, coaches, family, friends, fans, sponsors and God for the opportunity to use my gifts and live from what I love the most. I will always react with strength and dignity, even when things do not go my way, I will trust in the Lord who is in control of everything, I will turn around and I will come back stronger. Nothing like getting home and realizing how blessed I am with a beautiful family. Thank you everyone.”

With the loss, dos Anjos has now dropped two straight. Some are questioning whether or not dos Anjos would fare better in a 165-pound division at this stage of his career. Many feel he’s undersized for welterweight. He’s also ruled out a return to lightweight due to how tough the weight cutting was on his body.

Do you think dos Anjos’ days as a title contender are over?