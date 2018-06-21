Rafael dos Anjos Undergoes Surgery to Save His Ear

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos posted a picture of him getting his ear fixed after his welterweight title bout with Colby Covington at UFC 225. Covington beat dos Anjos via unanimous decision to become the interim welterweight champion.

In the fight with Covington, dos Anjos suffered a bad cut on his left ear. His ear started bleeding after the first round. The depth of the injury was unknown until he put up an image of him getting stitches in the back of his ear. This was a recurring injury that Rafael has been facing and he was afraid that his ear might fall off. So he decided to visit a plastic surgeon to get it fixed permanently.

The former champion is expected to be out of training for a couple of weeks and it would take some time for him to regular training and sparring. He is expected to fight again in 2018.

Prior to his loss to Covington, dos Anjos was on roll picking up three dominant victories over Saffiedine, Magny and Lawler. The decision loss against Covington dropped dos Anjos’ record to 3-1 as a welterweight. He has to bounce right back and pile up wins to get another shot at the title.

Who would you think should be the next opponent for dos Anjos?