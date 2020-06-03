Rafael dos Anjos Unsure Of UFC Future Once His Contract Expires

Rafael dos Anjos has just one fight left on his current UFC deal and he doesn’t know what the future will hold.

Since Nov. 2008, dos Anjos has competed under the UFC banner. He’s amassed a record of 18-11 in the UFC. Along the way, he captured the UFC lightweight championship. Going into his next bout, dos Anjos hopes to snap a two-fight skid but he also could be fighting for the UFC for the last time.

RDA Doesn’t Know If He’ll Stay With UFC

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, dos Anjos said that his UFC future following his next bout isn’t solely up to him.

“I want to fight. I fought in January, so June or July would be good dates,” dos Anjos told MMA Fighting. “I’m going for the last fight in my contract with the UFC, so we have to see if the UFC wants to re-sign me. It’s a bunch of things.

“I’m in the UFC for many years, since 2008, and the UFC is a very solid company,” he said. “I have a great relationship with Dana White, I have almost 30 fights in the organization, and I would like to re-sign with the UFC. That’s what I want, but it’s not only up to me, it’s up to them as well, if they want to re-sign me.”

The former UFC lightweight champion went on to name three fighters who he’d like to face. He named Anthony Pettis, Stephen Thompson, and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Back in March 2015, dos Anjos defeated Pettis via unanimous decision to capture the 155-pound gold.

In his last five outings, dos Anjos has gone 1-4. He has dropped two straight bouts to Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards. His last victory was back in May 2019 when he earned a submission win over Kevin Lee.