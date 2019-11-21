Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa Set For UFC Raleigh

Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa are on a collison course for Jan. 25.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that dos Anjos vs. Chiesa has been agreed to for UFC Raleigh. This will be Chiesa’s third bout since moving up to the welterweight division. This will be dos Anjos’ eighth fight at 170 pounds.

Breaking: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa agreed to for UFC Fight Night on Jan. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina, per sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 21, 2019

Back in July, dos Anjos took on Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC San Antonio. On that night, dos Anjos fell short via unanimous decision. The former UFC lightweight champion has gone 1-3 in his last four outings.

As for Chiesa, he’s gone 2-0 since making the jump to welterweight. He’s submitted Carlos Condit and beaten Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision.

UFC Raleigh is set to take place inside the PNC Arena. The planned main event is a heavyweight tilt between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos. A bantamweight clash between Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen is expected to serve as the co-main event.

Here is how the UFC Raleigh card is shaping up so far.