Rafael dos Anjos Wants 165-Pound Division in UFC

Rafael dos Anjos wants the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to add a 165-pound division.

There has been a lot of talk over the addition of new weight classes in the UFC. One popular division is at 165 pounds. UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of a 165-pound weight class, but more fighters are expressing interest in competing at 165 pounds. Kevin Lee, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chiesa, and now dos Anjos have supported the idea of adding the division.

As a former UFC lightweight champion, dos Anjos knows the dangers of weight cutting. Things got so bad that dos Anjos moved up to the welterweight division. While he’s found success at 170 pounds, dos Anjos isn’t exactly a natural welterweight. He took to Twitter and let the UFC know that he’s down for a 165-pound division:

If @ufc make 165lbs division you can count on me for that run. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 25, 2018

Back in June, dos Anjos competed for the UFC interim welterweight title. He lost to Colby Covington via unanimous decision. He has gone 3-1 since moving up to 170 pounds and has said that staying at lightweight was a financial burden.

Lee has said that not many higher ups are looking for solutions to the weight cutting issue. The “Motown Phenom” believes that someone may have to die in order for the issue to get serious attention. It’ll be interesting to see if a 165-pound weight class comes to fruition.

