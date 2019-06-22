Watch: Rafael Lovato Jr. Defeats Gegard Mousasi To Become Bellator Middleweight Champion

Bellator London is in the books.

In the main event, Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi put the 185-pound gold on the line against Rafael Lovato Jr. The action was held inside The SSE Arena in London, England. This was the second time Mousasi put his Bellator title up for grabs.

After five rounds of action, Lovato Jr. was awarded the majority decision victory to become the new Bellator middleweight champion. It was Lovato Jr.’s grappling that dictated the fight. He was able to survive being dropped by Mousasi in the fourth round and controlled the fifth and final round.

The official Twitter account of Bellator posted highlights of the bout. Check them out below:

👊@Mousasi_MMA puts a convincing stamp on the end of round three here in the main event of #Bellator223. pic.twitter.com/LHG5fOBT36 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2019