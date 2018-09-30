Highlights: Rampage Jackson Finishes Wanderlei Silva At Bellator 206

Last night (Sat. September 29, 2018) Quinton “Rampage” Jackson evened the odds against Wanderlei Silva. The pair co-main evented Bellator 206 in one of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) cards the promotion has ever put on. Jackson and Silva had fought each other three times before.

Silva led the series with two knockout wins, and Jackson avenged that with a knockout win of his own years later. With the series in Silva’s favor at 2-1 heading into Bellator 206, Jackson was extremely motivated to go in there and even the series. He did exactly that. Jackson and Silva put on a tremendous back-and-forth bout.

Both men landed heavy shots in the first nine minutes, but a flurry by Jackson towards the end of the second round wrapped things up. Jackson swarmed the Brazilian with a barrage that knocked him down, and “Rampage” was able to finish him off for the TKO win. Check out the finish here below:

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson (38-13) evens the score with Wanderlei Silva, stopping his greatest rival with a big right hand and follow-up punches! The second-round knockout snaps a two-fight skid and marks the 19th KO of Jackson's career. #Bellator206 pic.twitter.com/6Vd4NgoQLg — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) September 30, 2018

