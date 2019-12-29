Rampage Jackson Speaks On Loss To Fedor Emelianenko At Bellator 237

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson believes he knows what went wrong against Fedor Emelianenko.

Last night (Dec. 28), Jackson and Emelianenko did battle in the main event of Bellator 237. The action took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. “The Last Emperor” scored a first-round knockout win over “Rampage.”

Jackson Talks Bellator 237 Loss To Emelianenko

The official Twitter account of Bellator released a video of Jackson breaking down his Bellator 237 defeat (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Sorry guys, we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. But you know what, I knew one of was going to get knocked out, but I didn’t know it was going to be f*cking me. But you know what, I ain’t mad though, you win some, you lose some. But you get paid for all, y’all remember that. It’s all good, it’s all good. I’m not in a bad mood, I just know what I gotta do, I gotta get my damn weight down. I felt like a hippopotamus out there, but that’s my fault. No excuses,” Jackson said.

Jackson has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In that span, “Rampage” has defeated Wanderlei Silva but dropped bouts against Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, Chael Sonnen, and Emelianenko.