“Rampage” Jackson On Liddell vs. Ortiz III

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson can’t fault Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz for their decision to fight for a third time. Both men are well past the primes of their careers. Liddell is 48-years-old to the 43-year-old Ortiz. While Ortiz has been fighting for Bellator the past several years, Liddell hasn’t fought since 2010.

The fight has received a ton of criticism and many don’t believe it should even be happening. Recently, “Rampage” came to fellow MMA pioneer Liddell and Ortiz’s defense (via MMA Junkie):

“A lot of fans criticize fighters as we get older, and I say this is what we know, and this is the sport we love,” Jackson said. “We get older, and we still want to participate in it. I personally don’t see anything wrong with older fighters getting out there and fighting.”

In the end, Jackson admits that it’s better than two older fighters that are competing against one another. As opposed to a younger fighter taking on a legend much older than him:

“It’s better to fight another older fighter instead of a younger guy, because that can be dangerous,” Jackson said.

“But I’ve got nothing against Tito or Chuck. I’m cool with both of them; I respect both of them. I trained with Tito over the years. I fought Chuck twice, and I know Tito wants to beat Chuck, and I think that’s the reason for them fighting a third time.

“I just hope it’s a good fight. I hope both of them are safe, because both of those guys are older than me, and at their age, I know I’d probably be doing other things like fishing. But those guys, they love the sport, and more power to them.”

What do you make of Jackson’s comments?