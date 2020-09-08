Randa Markos: COVID-19 Restrictions “Affected My Training A lot”

Randa Markos is set to battle Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19 however the Canadian didn’t have a typical training camp after being denied entry into the United States.

“I do everything across (the U.S.) border, so that affected my training a lot actually,” Markos told MMANews. “So I’ve been figuring out ways to train myself and just doing conditioning on my own. My wrestling coach has been awesome and we’ve been working on a lot of wrestling. So I’m doing what I can, we got to get the job done somehow.”

Markos (10-8-1) lives near the U.S. border in Windsor, Ontario, and typically cross-trains at a number of different gyms in Michigan. It wasn’t until recently, that Markos actually secured a proper work visa to take the fight on the 19th.

“(The UFC) has been trying to get my visa done, but for some reason, is taking extra long,” Markos explained. “So they just messaged me today saying that they’ve approved this. So hopefully I’ll be able to cross in the next few days. But I’ve been staying ready, you know, I’ve been doing this for a really long time. I know what I need to do to, to get in there. I mean, you can’t substitute training partners. So that’s a big thing that I’m lacking. But I’m not worried. I’m doing what I can and I’m not worried.”

The 35-year-old will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in her career after coming up short against Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia in March.

Dern meanwhile, (8-1) rebounded from her first career loss after picking up a submission victory over Hannah Cifers at UFC Fight Night in May. The 27-year-old has gone 3-1 in the Octagon and boasts five-career wins by submission.

Despite Dern having the edge on the ground with her superior jiu-jitsu, Markos feels comfortable anywhere the fight may go.

“I’m not looking to test myself on the ground with her, but I am prepared to go to the ground.” Markos said. “People don’t realise like how decent my jiu-jitsu is, but I know what she’s looking for. I mean, she’s coming off a heel hook. But she’s no stranger on the feet, you know, she’s got a good overhand right, I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I think this is a great matchup, and we’re going to give you guys a really good fight.”

UFC Fight Night takes place on Sept. 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces Colby Covington in the main event.