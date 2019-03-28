Randa Markos Talks Angela Hill Win & Wants On UFC Ottawa or Chicago Next

Randa Markos put her best performance on display at UFC Nashville this past Saturday

Earning her first stoppage win in the UFC, Markos made short work of rival TUF 20 castmate Angela Hill, who she submitted in the first round. For the Iraqi born Canadian, she felt like fans finally got to see her true skillset on display:

“I really felt like my old self again and it felt really great to come out with a first-round submission.” Markos told MMANews.

“When I got in there I saw her face, those memories [of bad blood on TUF 20] come back. I guess in a way it was in the back of my mind. It was just about winning every part of the fight, that’s what I did and I came out on top. People can say whatever they want, but can you back it up? She showed she can’t.”

Markos (9-6-1) earned her first submission win since March 2014 and her performance caught the eye of UFC President Dana White. Just a few fights ago, Markos knew her UFC career could have ended but White assured her with Saturday’s win that she could potentially make a run to the title at strawweight.

“He was saying a few fights ago when I fought Nina Ansaroff, maybe you’re done. But my performance he said that I’m in the running in for the belt in a future. That literally brought tears to my eyes. So many people were counting me out and that meant a lot for Dana White to say that.”

In an ideal situation, the Windsor, Ontario native would love to get booked immediately on the neighboring UFC Ottawa card on May 4. Unlike most of her fights, Markos says she’s fully healthy and ready to get back to action as soon as possible.

“I’m surprised [how healthy I am], I thought maybe I got hit a little bit. I feel great, I’m going to take a couple days off and get back to the gym. Hopefully they give me a call and if they don’t I hope they [bring me in] as a guest fighter on the UFC Ottawa card. I would like to fight as soon as possible. I want to keep working hard at what I’m doing and keep getting better. I don’t like to wait too long, I’m still fresh and I’m not coming out with any injuries, which is not very common. So why not get in there.”

Should that situation not play out, Markos would love to fight alongside friend and current flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye on the UFC 238 card in Chicago on June 8.

“I would love to be a part of that card. I’m so excited for that [flyweight] title fight, [Eye] deserves it. She was on a four-fight losing streak and she came back. I really admire her comeback fighting for a title.”