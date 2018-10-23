Randy Couture Concerned With Chuck Liddell’s Inactivity Ahead Of Third Tito Ortiz Bout

Randy Couture expresses concern over Chuck Liddell’s inactivity.

Liddell is set to meet Tito Ortiz for a third time in the main event of Golden Boy Promotion’s mixed martial arts debut. “The Iceman” and “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” will meet on Nov. 24 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be Liddell’s first fight since June 2010.

Randy Couture Concerned Over Chuck Liddell

Couture, who is an MMA legend, recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He admitted that ring rust can play a big factor in how Liddell performs:

“I’m not too concerned about the age, honestly. I fought right up until where Chuck’s at right now, at a high level. My only concern with that is that Chuck hasn’t been competing, hasn’t been sparring, hasn’t done anything in the fight realm other than regular strength and conditioning for the last eight years, since he retired. So that puts the pressure on him to get back up into fight shape, back up and get the timing back to where we’re used to seeing Chuck have going into a fight. He had that style where that timing was very, very important. It wasn’t that he was the biggest, strongest or best athlete. He had a very unique timing, to find you right on the end of one of those long levers and make it a short night. Now, whether he still has that timing, that’s the question.”

Couture holds victories over both Liddell and Ortiz. Couture had his own trilogy with Liddell, falling short 1-2. MMA News will have continued coverage of the Liddell vs. Ortiz III card.

